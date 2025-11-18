Ireland U17’s exit World Cup on difficult day for Irish sides

It proved to be a harsh day for three underage Republic of Ireland sides on Tuesday.

The under-17s suffered a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Colin O’Brien’s side were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland in their last-16 clash in Doha – Dundalk defender Vinny Leonard was the scorer of their goal.

The three Donegal players – Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan were part of the squad but didn’t feature for the second game running.

The under-21s lost 4- 0 away to Andorra in their Euro qualifier while the Under 19s were knocked out in their Euro qualifier campaign.

A 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands means Tom Mohan’s side finish third in their group, with only the top two progressing to the next phase.