Ireland U17’s exit World Cup on difficult day for Irish sides

Ireland’s U17’s at the World Cup in Qatar.

It proved to be a harsh day for three underage Republic of Ireland sides on Tuesday.

The under-17s suffered a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Colin O’Brien’s side were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland in their last-16 clash in Doha – Dundalk defender Vinny Leonard was the scorer of their goal.

The three Donegal players – Gavin McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan were part of the squad but didn’t feature for the second game running.

The under-21s lost 4- 0 away to Andorra in their Euro qualifier while the Under 19s were knocked out in their Euro qualifier campaign.

A 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands means Tom Mohan’s side finish third in their group, with only the top two progressing to the next phase.

cannabis weed joint marajuana
News, Top Stories

Three men in court in connection with 2.2 million euro Donegal drug seizure

18 November 2025
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three men in court in connection with significant Ballybofey drugs find

18 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water outage in Derryconnor

18 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-18 174029
News, Top Stories

Yellow snow and ice warning in place from midnight tonight

18 November 2025
Advertisement

