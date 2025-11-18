Passport and money stolen in Letterkenny



Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary in Whitethorn Park, Letterkenny.

A sum of money was stolen as well as a passport.

This occurred on Saturday last, November 15th, at around 4:15pm when two men are believed to have entered the house through the kitchen window which they damaged in the process.

Two men were caught on CCTV with their faces covered, one was described as tall wearing blue jeans and a navy shell type jacket.

The other was shorter, wearing all black.

CCTV captured the men walking from Whitethorn Grove to Whitethorn Park around 4pm, following the burglary they were seen running in the direction of Knocknamona.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have seen the men or were in the area between 3:45 and 4:45 with a dash-cam to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.