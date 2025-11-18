Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Reverend David Latimer reacts the the launch of a criminal investigation into allegations of abuse within the Presbyterian Church, we get details of the Letterkenny: Investigating in the future event and we find out what is in store weatherwise this week:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and talk to two people from Jamacia raising funds locally for those impacted by the recent extreme weather on the island:

Greg chats to Marine Scientist Emer Shovlin about her love of sharks, The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the youth council call in to talk about their recent work and we chat to members of the cast of The Calendar Girls Musical on in Buncrana this week:

Top Stories

Buncrana Leisure 2
News, Top Stories

€2 million announced to progress the design of the new Buncrana Leisure Centre

18 November 2025
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Top Stories

New Derry-Dublin PSO to receive €2 million under the Shared Island Initiative

18 November 2025
government buildings
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris moves to Finance as South Donegal TD Frank Feighan returns to junior ministerial ranks

18 November 2025
streetlights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for extra street lighting in Strabane

18 November 2025
