73-year-old charged as part of investigation into shooting of John Caldwell

A 73 year old man has been charged as part of an investigation into the shooting of a detective in Northern Ireland.

PSNI Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February 2023.

Two men were arrested on Tuesday with one man due to appear in Strabane Magistrates court this morning.

He has been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

The second, a 37 year old, was released with a report to go to the Public Prosecution Service.