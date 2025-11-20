ATU Donegal sides reach league finals

Wednesday proved to be a good day for ATU Donegal sides as the womens soccer and mens gaelic footballers reach league finals.

First up, the women’s soccer side beat MTU Cork 4-3 in their semi in Galway.

Caoimhe Herron scored a hat trick for ATU while Keri Loughrey got the other.

SETU Waterford or TUS Midwest will provide the opposition in the final in early December.



The men’s gaelic footballers are also through to a Division 2league final having beat Mary Immaculate Limerick 3-7 to 0-8 in Sligo.

Ciaran O’Kane of Malin scored two goals and David Monaghan from Four Masters club got the other.

Maxi Currans side will now play Carlow in the final next week.



On Tuesday, There was defeat for ATU Donegal camogie side in the CCAO Division 5 League Final.

The Letterkenny College lost out to Ulster University Coleriane in the decider played at Owenbeg in Dungiven.

It finished 1-12 to 6ots in favour of UUC.