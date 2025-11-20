Buncrana Kickboxer Liam Grant looking forward to headlining “Heat 11 Fight Night” in Derry

Buncrana kickboxer Liam Grant will headline next Saturday’s “Heat 11 Fight Night” at the Shantallow Community Centre in Derry.

Liam will be fighting for the Cadet Irish title on the night and will be looking to add that belt to his impressive list of successes in recent times.

The 16-year-old, who turns 17 next week, is a two-time Irish Champion, a European Champion and placed third in the world championships.

Grant joined Mark Gallagher on “The Score” this week and was excited at the thought of headlining the event just miles from his front door…