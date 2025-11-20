BuyDonegal making a return for 2025

#BuyDonegal is making a return for 2025, shining a spotlight on businesses in Donegal.

The initiative serves as an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their innovative products and services while encouraging everyone to support them.

Developed by Donegal County Council, this year’s campaign will run from November 24th to December 19th, offering ample time for festive shopping and discovering the best of Donegal.

In 2024, 400 businesses participated in #BuyDonegal, presenting consumers with an opportunity to find unique gifts in Donegal, while supporting the local economy.

The campaign includes a diverse range of sectors; food and beverage producers, artisans, tourism, and retailers.

It will be promoted through an online marketing strategy, including a dedicated website at buydonegal.com, where shoppers can browse an extensive selection of products and services from Donegal businesses.

People are also being encouraged to share their experiences on social media by using the hashtag #BuyDonegal or #CeannaighDúnnanGall.

For Donegal businesses that have not yet signed up for the campaign, please visit https://donegal.ie/businessportal to register your details and be a part of this exciting initiative.