Donegal ETB urges parents to participate in a survey on the future of primary education

You can access the survey HERE

Release in full –

Donegal ETB calls on parents to participate in Primary Schools Survey 2030 and have their say on the

future of primary education

The release of a nationwide survey to all parents of children aged 0-12 by the Department of Education and

Youth has been welcomed by Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB). The survey,

https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-education/campaigns/primary-school-survey/, aims to assess the

appetite amongst parents for multi-denominational, co-educational, and Irish-medium education.

Education and Training Boards, the patrons of Community National Schools and Community Colleges across

the country, which are state-funded, co-educational, multi-denominational primary and post-primary

schools, and the largest provider of education through the medium of Irish, are calling on all parents of

children within this cohort, as well as school staff and boards of management to participate in the survey

and have their say.

Commenting today, Anne McHugh, Chief Executive of Donegal ETB, said: “This is an important opportunity

to inform the future educational landscape across Ireland. It’s a chance to ensure our schools, in the future,

reflect the diverse society we now live in. We would encourage parents, school staff, and boards of

management to take time to complete the survey, and to access the resources and information provided by

the Department.”

“While people are naturally cautious about change”, she continued, “it’s important to note that when a

school changes to become, for example, a Community National School under the patronage of their local

ETB, lots of the great things that are already in place remain the same. The curriculum, the staff, and extra-

curricular activities all remain as they were. The main thing that changes is that the ethos in a Community

National School includes all children and their families equally throughout the school day, rather than

prioritising any one faith.”

“Instead of doing Catholic religion classes only, for example, children learn about different religious and

non-religious worldviews, and the religions and beliefs of their classmates. For families who are Catholic,

there is still the option for children to make their First Holy Communion or their Confirmation – the only

difference is that preparation for the sacraments happens outside of the regular school day.”

Data on Religious Beliefs demonstrates “clear need for more diverse school options”

Figures gathered by Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), the national representative body of

Ireland’s 16 ETBs, including Donegal ETB, show that, currently, only 156 of the 3,089 primary schools

nationally are multi-denominational (i.e., 5% of all schools); there is only one multi-denominational school

in Co Donegal. The vast majority – 95% – fall under the patronage of religious bodies, primarily the Catholic

Church. Data from the most recent Census illustrates a mismatch between the religious beliefs of people in

Ireland and the educational options currently on offer. In the 2022 Census, 31% of people in Ireland said

they do not identify as Catholic, with over 14% identifying as non-religious and significant increases in other

religious beliefs. In Donegal, 15.3% of people identify with religions other than Catholic, and 8.1% identify

as non-religious.

Commenting on the data, Dr Martin Gormley, Director of Schools with Donegal ETB, said that the Census

findings suggest there may be scope to expand the range of primary school options available locally. He

noted that some families may not see their preferences reflected in the current system: “In the research

undertaken, ETBI explored public interest in multi-denominational schooling across the country. The

findings indicate that 61% of respondents would support education being provided by a multi-

denominational body. These results point to a growing interest in broadening the range of educational

options available.”

Further information about the Primary Schools Survey, currently being run by the Department of Education

and Youth, is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-education/campaigns/primary-school-

survey/.