Government urged not to abandon early starters on the DCB scheme

The Tánaiste and Finance Minister has been urged to ensure that 43 families who may be excluded from the revised Defective Blocks Scheme because they were early starters are not left behind.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward criticised the government’s decision to waive pre-legislative scrutiny of the Defective Concrete Bill, saying there are issues that mneed to be addressed.

He told Simon Harris that an arbitrary cut of point of March 2024 could mean some families lose out on thousands of euro……………..