Ireland to play Czechia in FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

The draw for the FIFA World Cup play-offs has just taken place.

After Troy Parrott’s heroics last week, Ireland will play Czechia in the FIFA World Cup Play-off Semi-Final in Prague on the 26th of March.

Should Heimir Halgrimmson’s side prevail in Czechia, they would then host the winners of Denmark and North Macedonia in the Path 4 Final at the Aviva Stadium on March 31st.

Northern Ireland have been handed a tough draw – They will go to Rome to face Italy in their semi-final and, should they get through that, would be away to the winners of Wales against Bosnia Herzogovnia in their final.

Top Stories

Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty says fuel poverty figures are ‘shocking’

20 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 November 2025
cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concerns raised after investigation into reported illegal sale of antibiotics for animals in Brazil

20 November 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Renewed calls to see Donegal Animal Rehabilitation building in Ballyare restored

20 November 2025
