Ireland to play Czechia in FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

The draw for the FIFA World Cup play-offs has just taken place.

After Troy Parrott’s heroics last week, Ireland will play Czechia in the FIFA World Cup Play-off Semi-Final in Prague on the 26th of March.

Should Heimir Halgrimmson’s side prevail in Czechia, they would then host the winners of Denmark and North Macedonia in the Path 4 Final at the Aviva Stadium on March 31st.

Northern Ireland have been handed a tough draw – They will go to Rome to face Italy in their semi-final and, should they get through that, would be away to the winners of Wales against Bosnia Herzogovnia in their final.