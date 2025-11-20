New Harps deals for McDaid and Coyle

Adam McDaid and Darragh Coyle have signed new multi-year deals with Finn Harps.

The Finn Harps Academy graduates have represented the club at each age group of the League of Ireland Academy and will now continue their journey with the senior team.

Adam McDaid made his senior debut this past season, scoring his first goal vs UCD and making 12 appearances in all competitions.

Darragh Coyle, who made his senior debut back during the 2023 season, had his development interrupted after suffering a serious knee injury during the 2024 season. The Burt man recovered from injury to make four appearances in 2025, including an Arena 7 Man of the Match award winning performance in the final game of the season.

Harps manager Kevin McHugh told club media: “Adam and Darragh, both 2006 born, began with the club in the U13 National League and have been with us ever since, as part of each age group through to the U20s. Both have been in and around the squad the past couple of years, have trained really well to earn academy graduate contracts and now we’re delighted to tie them both down. They both have great potential and there is a lot more to come from them, but that potential will require a lot of work too in 2026 beginning with the offseason that we’re in now.

Darragh recovered from a serious injury suffered in 2024 to get some gametime towards the end of the season which was a bonus for him. He is raring to go and now looking forward to getting into preseason will be massive for him as he looks to kick on again next year.

It’s easy to overlook how important preseason is, particularly for players making the step up from academy football. For some of these boys it will be their second or third preseason spent with the senior team, it will be massive for their confidence knowing what the league is about, the physicality involved, the travel that’s done and also what is expected of them from their teammates and coaching staff.

I’m delighted for the two boys and their families. They’re brilliant, hardworking lads and that’s ultimately the core of everything we’re trying to promote and instill here at the club. You have to want to play for Finn Harps FC and be willing to put your body on the line every time you step out on the pitch, whether you’re an academy graduate, coming from America, the UK or wherever else.”