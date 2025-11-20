Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Larry Donnelly joins Greg to discuss the soon to be released Epstein files and what it might mean for US politics and beyond. Later we get the latest on the campaign for the return of Donegal’s animal rescue centre:

A listener has concerns about icy footpaths before we are joined by Senator Eileen Flynn – she discusses having COPD and calls for greater investment to sufferers. We also hear of a shocking Irish Farmers Journal investigation into Brazilian beef:

We hear of tools available to primary schools and parents, to teach young people though a Minecraft medium. There’s live music from 3 cast members of The Band – a play coming to An Grianan Theatre. Later we discuss sex education for people with Autism:

Top Stories

Pearse LPT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty says fuel poverty figures are ‘shocking’

20 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 November 2025
cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concerns raised after investigation into reported illegal sale of antibiotics for animals in Brazil

20 November 2025
Donegal ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Renewed calls to see Donegal Animal Rehabilitation building in Ballyare restored

20 November 2025
