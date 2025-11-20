Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Larry Donnelly joins Greg to discuss the soon to be released Epstein files and what it might mean for US politics and beyond. Later we get the latest on the campaign for the return of Donegal’s animal rescue centre:

A listener has concerns about icy footpaths before we are joined by Senator Eileen Flynn – she discusses having COPD and calls for greater investment to sufferers. We also hear of a shocking Irish Farmers Journal investigation into Brazilian beef:

We hear of tools available to primary schools and parents, to teach young people though a Minecraft medium. There’s live music from 3 cast members of The Band – a play coming to An Grianan Theatre. Later we discuss sex education for people with Autism: