Renewed calls to see Donegal Animal Rehabilitation building in Ballyare restored

There have been renewed calls to see the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation building in Ballyare restored.

The centre closed in September after the ISPCA said it has faced a number of serious financial challenges over recent years due to the need to meet an overwhelming crisis in animal cruelty cases and pressure on facilities.

The building is now under the ownership of the NSPCA.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Campaigner Kathleen Murray says it is now down to the people of Donegal to push to get the centre back: