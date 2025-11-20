Serious concerns raised after investigation into reported illegal sale of antibiotics for animals in Brazil

A Midlands-North-West MEP says an investigation from the Irish Farmers Journal and the Irish Farmers’ Association into the reported illegal sale of antibiotics in Brazil has raised serious concerns.

The investigation revealed prescription-only antibiotics were sold over the counter without any prescription, ID or herd number.

It also documented the use of banned growth promoters such as monensin in cattle feed and the unregulated sale of hormones.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show, MEP Ciaran Mullooly says this will have a knock-on effect: