McHugh urges fans to get behind the squad with 2026 Season Tickets – early bird prices available until 30 November.

Harps boss Kevin McHugh has called on supporters to row in behind the club ahead of the 2026 season and purchase a season ticket.

He told club media “We would have loved to make the playoffs last season but I think as a whole we are making fantastic progress as a club. There is a defined pathway now for our own academy prospects and local talent, and young players know that if they keep the heads down and put the work in, there are opportunities there for them.

Hopefully supporters will secure their season ticket early. The earlybird prices present great value and from the management’s perspective, people committing early is a huge help for us in terms of planning for preseason and also in identifying and recruiting a bit of quality to help us progress in 2026.”

Season tickets are the single most important revenue source for the club. They provide certainty, stability, and commitment, and every euro raised from season tickets goes directly into the first-team budget for the year ahead. This early support allows the manager to plan confidently, build the squad, and strengthen the team for what will be a crucial season.

Supporters who purchase their season ticket before November 30th will benefit from:

• Guaranteed delivery before Christmas

• Early Bird discounted pricing

• The opportunity to show their colours with the most identifiable symbol of being a Harps supporter.

While 2024 and 2025 have been rebuilding years, major progress has been made on the football side of the club — particularly in player retention, academy development and the expansion of women’s football. The foundations are now firmly in place for a successful future.

A Young Squad Growing Together

Two years ago, following relegation, Harps retained just two players from the 2022 Premier Division squad. Since then, the recruitment focus has shifted toward developing and retaining Donegal talent and building long-term continuity.

By the end of the 2023 season, 5 players from that squad remained part of the rebuild

By the end of 2024, that number had grown to 7

Going into the 2026 season, 15–16 players are expected to return, the highest continuity in recent years

For the first time in a long time, the club will enter a new season with a settled core, full pre-season preparation, and a platform to strengthen the squad further with targeted signings.

Academy Milestone – Three Finn Harps Players in the U17 World Cup

2025 marked the biggest academy achievement in club history, with three Harps players representing Ireland at the FIFA U17 World Cup:

Gavin McAteer

Corey Sheridan

Josh Cullen

Only three Irish age groups have ever competed at a World Cup — U17s, U20s and the senior men’s team. For a club with limited facilities and part-time academy structures, contributing 3 players to a World Cup squad is a remarkable achievement.

The most recent Double-Pass audit ranked the Finn Harps academy 7th in Ireland, ahead of several full-time professional clubs. The next phase of development — including improved facilities and athletic development — will allow the club to go even further.

Women’s Football – A Historic Step Forward

Finn Harps are delighted to confirm that we will enter the Women’s Development League in 2026.

This competition acts as a pathway toward the Women’s Premier Division and will create the first senior women’s programme in club history.

Girls and young women in Donegal will now have a direct elite pathway to senior football with Finn Harps — a crucial step in growing the club and the game in the county.

Season Tickets – Backing the Future

Season tickets for 2026 are available online and at the club office.

Buying a season ticket is the most direct way supporters can help:

Fund first-team improvement

Support academy development

Strengthen the club’s financial position

Show backing for players and coaching staff

After two seasons of transition, the squad now has experience, continuity and momentum. With targeted signings during the winter and a full pre-season together, the club will be aiming to kick on in the year ahead.

Be Part of It

This is a rare moment of opportunity — a young squad, a clear pathway, World Cup-level youth development, and historic progress in women’s football.

Season ticket sales are vital to keeping that momentum going.

Supporters can purchase online now at www.finnharps.ie , or visit the club office during opening hours. Earlybird prices with physical card and season tickets with free delivery ends 30th November.