The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We get analysis of efforts to end the war in Ukraine before a conversation about people, wrongly, being challenged for parking in spaces reserved for people with a disability:

Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information, we hear of calls for an extension to Carndonagh Community Hospital and a listener discusses fatalities on our roads 30 years after she lost her brother in a collision:

We chat #BuyDonegal, Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn highlights delays in children being assessed for a disability and the group representing Sunbed business calls on the Government to make their use more safe rather than introducing an all out ban:

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show

25 November 2025
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

There needs to be a vocal campaign for more beds in Carndonagh Hospital – Farren

25 November 2025
Pollock 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

New ATU vet school in Letterkenny is a flagship project for Ireland – Course head

25 November 2025
mullooly november
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mullooly again challenges EU parliament president on her refusal to refer Mercosur for an EU court opinion

25 November 2025
Advertisement

