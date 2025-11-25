Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show

We get analysis of efforts to end the war in Ukraine before a conversation about people, wrongly, being challenged for parking in spaces reserved for people with a disability:

Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information, we hear of calls for an extension to Carndonagh Community Hospital and a listener discusses fatalities on our roads 30 years after she lost her brother in a collision:

We chat #BuyDonegal, Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn highlights delays in children being assessed for a disability and the group representing Sunbed business calls on the Government to make their use more safe rather than introducing an all out ban: