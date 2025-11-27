Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Burt heading for London to contest Twinning Cup Final – Preview with Mickey McCann

Photo: The Gaelic Life on Facebook

Having won the Ulster Junior Club Hurling Championship two weeks ago, the 2025 season is far from over for Burt.

Enda McDermott’s side are now gearing up for a trip across the water to face Thomas McCurtains of London in the Twinning Cup Final at Ruislip on Saturday.

Burt claimed provincial glory a fortnight ago with a dramatic extra-time win over Lavey of Derry as late scores from Liam OgMcKinney and Fiachra Gill turned the tables and sent the cup to Donegal.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Donegal manager and Burt native Mickey McCann on The Score programme this week to look ahead to the game and also take a look forward to the inter-county scene in 2026.

Mark started the chat by asking Mickey about the Ulster Final two weeks ago…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA confirms compliance at Fiona House for adults with disabilities

27 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube