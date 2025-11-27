Burt heading for London to contest Twinning Cup Final – Preview with Mickey McCann

Having won the Ulster Junior Club Hurling Championship two weeks ago, the 2025 season is far from over for Burt.

Enda McDermott’s side are now gearing up for a trip across the water to face Thomas McCurtains of London in the Twinning Cup Final at Ruislip on Saturday.

Burt claimed provincial glory a fortnight ago with a dramatic extra-time win over Lavey of Derry as late scores from Liam OgMcKinney and Fiachra Gill turned the tables and sent the cup to Donegal.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Donegal manager and Burt native Mickey McCann on The Score programme this week to look ahead to the game and also take a look forward to the inter-county scene in 2026.

Mark started the chat by asking Mickey about the Ulster Final two weeks ago…