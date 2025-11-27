Donegal to play Down in first round of 2026 Ulster Championship

Donegal will play Down at home in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Ulster Senior Football Championship after the provincial draws were completed at Croke Park this evening.

Jim McGuinness’ side are on the hunt for three Ulster titles in a row – something no Donegal team have ever been able to achieve.

Tyrone have been drawn against Armagh in the preliminary round in a massive clash between those two Ulster giants, with Declan Bonner’s Fermanagh waiting on the winner of that game in the quarter-final.

In the other two quarter-finals, Derry will play Antrim at Celtic Park and Monaghan are at home to Cavan.

The winners of the Donegal v Down last eight clash will face whoever comes out of the Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh side of the draw in the semi-finals.

The full draw is shown below…