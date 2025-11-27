Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal to play Down in first round of 2026 Ulster Championship

Donegal will play Down at home in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Ulster Senior Football Championship after the provincial draws were completed at Croke Park this evening.

Jim McGuinness’ side are on the hunt for three Ulster titles in a row – something no Donegal team have ever been able to achieve.

Tyrone have been drawn against Armagh in the preliminary round in a massive clash between those two Ulster giants, with Declan Bonner’s Fermanagh waiting on the winner of that game in the quarter-final.

In the other two quarter-finals, Derry will play Antrim at Celtic Park and Monaghan are at home to Cavan.

The winners of the Donegal v Down last eight clash will face whoever comes out of the Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh side of the draw in the semi-finals.

The full draw is shown below…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA confirms compliance at Fiona House for adults with disabilities

27 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube