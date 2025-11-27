Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA confirms compliance at Fiona House for adults with disabilities

27 November 2025
Michael Leonard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Independent assessment of Michael Leonard case to go ahead

27 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube