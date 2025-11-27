Maxi Curran on ATU Donegal’s win over Carlow: “We had a massive second half”

ATU Donegal’s senior gaelic footballers produced a stunning second-half display to defeat SETU Carlow in the Higher Education Division 2 League Final in Armagh last night.

Two early goals were a kick in the teeth for Maxi Curran’s side who trailed 2-09 to 0-09 at half time.

A superb second half with impressive performances from the likes of Max Campbell, Paddy McElwee, Shane Callaghan, Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran O’Kane and Cormac Gallagher paved the way for the comeback as the Donegal university ran out 0-20 to 2-12 winners.

Mark Gallagher caught up with ATU manager Curran who said it was “a massive second half display”…