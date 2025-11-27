Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Maxi Curran on ATU Donegal’s win over Carlow: “We had a massive second half”

Maxi Curran

ATU Donegal’s senior gaelic footballers produced a stunning second-half display to defeat SETU Carlow in the Higher Education Division 2 League Final in Armagh last night.

Two early goals were a kick in the teeth for Maxi Curran’s side who trailed 2-09 to 0-09 at half time.

A superb second half with impressive performances from the likes of Max Campbell, Paddy McElwee, Shane Callaghan, Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran O’Kane and Cormac Gallagher paved the way for the comeback as the Donegal university ran out 0-20 to 2-12 winners.

Mark Gallagher caught up with ATU manager Curran who said it was “a massive second half display”…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA confirms compliance at Fiona House for adults with disabilities

27 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube