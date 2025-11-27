Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Multi-agency action detects drug offences in Milford area

A multi-agency day of action took place on Tuesday in Milford in a bid to stamp out the importation of illegal drugs.

Searches under warrant, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, were conducted, along with checkpoints and inspections in the wider Milford and West Donegal area.

A number of drug-related offences were detected, and one man was arrested. He was questioned and later released pending the submission of a file.

The checkpoints were carried out under the Coastal Watch initiative, a joint effort with Revenue’s Customs Service and other agencies to prevent and detect the importation of illegal drugs.

These checkpoints also raise awareness among coastal communities and people operating at sea, encouraging them to assist state agencies by reporting suspicious activity.

Information leaflets were distributed to motorists at the checkpoints.

The day of action was carried out under Operation Tara and involved Detective Units, the Divisional Drugs Unit, and the Divisional Immigration Unit within An Garda Síochána, with support from Revenue Customs officers and the Workplace Relations Commission.

