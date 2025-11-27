Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Noel Cunningham left shaken in deer collision as calls for culling grow

Noel Cunningham says he was left shaken after his car collided with a deer near Glenties yesterday.

There have long been calls for the animal to be culled across Donegal due to the high number of traffic incidents and farm disturbances associated with deer.

A National Deer Management Strategy is currently being rolled out, with Declan Gillen recently appointed as Deer Management Unit coordinator for Donegal.

The Donegal author and ambassador to Harvey’s Point Hotel says the collision could have had far more serious consequences:

