Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Donal speaks to Cllr Ciaran Brogan about the increase in ambulances being called by the NoWDOC services, Jigsaw outline how the demand for their service in Donegal is growing, and we speak to Noel Cunningham about a terrifying encounter with a deer………

We discuss how to respond to a family member in the throes of addiction, Deputy Charles Ward discusses the latest amendments to DCB legislation, and the Donegal Disabled Persons’ Organisation prepares for its inaugural AGM next week……

Dr Joe Kelly explains why he believes Dublin Airport should not be named after Sean Lemass, we heard about the new ‘Can You See Me?’ campaign launched by gardai, parents of children with severe allergies are seeking more support in schools, and we hear why Buncrana should have a dedicated arts centre….