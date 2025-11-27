Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

A police officer required stitches to his leg after he was stabbed while responding to a call in Derry this morning.

Three other officers and a custody detention officer were also assaulted during the course of apprehending two aggressive males who have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

During the early hours of this morning, Thursday 27th November, police were conducting enquiries in relation to a wanted person in the Collon Lane area of the city.

One officer was speaking with a man at the property when he became aggressive, swinging out at him, and striking him to his face – resulting in a bloodied nose.

Police attempted to arrest the suspect inside the flat, and due to his violent actions already demonstrated, it was necessary to deploy PAVA spray.

The suspect refused to show his hands, and subsequently produced a knife and attempted to stab an officer to his torso.

While the 21-year-old suspect was being detained, an officer suffered a stab wound to the leg – causing a laceration that required stitches in hospital. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Officers entered the kitchen area of the flat and located another man who was wanted by police in relation to breach of bail.

When police attempted to speak with the 20-year-old, he struck out at two officers with his hand. Once detained, he spat on an officer’s glasses and was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

When taken to custody he spat again at an officer and assaulted a custody detention officer as he was taken to his cell.

Following a search of the property a number of Class A, B and C drugs were also located and have now been removed for forensic examination.