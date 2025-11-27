Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Rory Kennedy looking forward to another tilt at Killarney Historic Rally

Defending Killarney Historic Rally winners Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy hope to repeat their triumph of last year as they get ready to tackle to event once again on Saturday.

This weekend’s event marks the beginning of the 2026 Wales Motorsport Fabrication Historic ITRC and there is a stacked entry list for some of the country’s most legendary stages.

Incredibly, six BMW M3s feature inside the top ten, setting the stage for what could be a historic battle for supremacy in the Kerry countryside.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking to co-driver Rory Kennedy who will be on the notes alongside Donagh Kelly in their M3 this Saturday…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police officer stabbed while responding to call in Derry

27 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 November 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA confirms compliance at Fiona House for adults with disabilities

27 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube