Rory Kennedy looking forward to another tilt at Killarney Historic Rally

Defending Killarney Historic Rally winners Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy hope to repeat their triumph of last year as they get ready to tackle to event once again on Saturday.

This weekend’s event marks the beginning of the 2026 Wales Motorsport Fabrication Historic ITRC and there is a stacked entry list for some of the country’s most legendary stages.

Incredibly, six BMW M3s feature inside the top ten, setting the stage for what could be a historic battle for supremacy in the Kerry countryside.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking to co-driver Rory Kennedy who will be on the notes alongside Donagh Kelly in their M3 this Saturday…