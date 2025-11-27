Ryan McHugh’s ATU Freshers side gearing up for league final

Following the success of the senior team in their league success last night, ATU Donegal’s Freshers side will have the chance to claim their own league title as they face Queen’s University in the Freshers Division 2 League Final next Wednesday.

Ryan McHugh is the manager of the freshers team and he has been speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly this week to look ahead to the game next week.

The 2014 Young Footballer Of The Year also spoke about tonight’s Ulster Championship draw for 2026 where Donegal will aim to win three provincial titles on the bounce…