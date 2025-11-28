Gardaí in Donegal highlighting the importance of visibility

Gardaí in Donegal have issued advice to road users on the importance of visibility.

It comes as we enter the darkest month of the year.

Gardaí say the importance of visibility on our roads cannot be understated, particularly for vulnerable road users including pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter drivers and motorcyclists.

They are urging all road users to:

Wear or use high-visibility clothing and accessories

Use appropriate lighting on bicycles, motorcycles, e-scooters and vehicles

Drive using dipped headlights at all times of day during the winter period

Slow down and anticipate vulnerable road users, allow extra space for overtaking on rural roads in particular

Be extra vigilant during hours of low light

They added that, If you can be seen, you can be safer.