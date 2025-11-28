Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is former TD Thomas Pringle, Aontú Chair in Donegal Rebecca McDaid and Richard Logue. We discuss the falling birth rate, landlords selling up and Enoch Burke:

We talk to a Sudanese family whose home in Derry was daubed with racist graffiti and later we talk to Leonard Watson about the struggle of families with children with Intellectual Disabilities getting access to CAHMS services: 

The Irish Human Rites and Equality Commission reacts to the government tightening of immigration measures, Shannen is in with what’s trending on social media and Sean Quinn has big news on Highland’s Christmas Car draw:

