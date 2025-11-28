Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Slight decrease in North West homelessness figures

The number of homeless people in the North West has slightly decreased.

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 177 adults were without a home in the region at the end of October, down slightly on the September figure of 187.

Of those, 50 were in Donegal, down six from the previous month’s figures.

 

35 families have registered as homeless in the North West, unchanged from September, while the number of dependent children in need of accommodation is down four to 60.

Nationally, 16,766 people were registered as homeless in October, which is an increase of 152 on the previous month.

homeless
News

Slight decrease in North West homelessness figures

28 November 2025
jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

28 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man remanded in custody following assault on police in Derry yesterday

28 November 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, Audio, News

DCC seeking changes to terms and conditions governing well grants

28 November 2025
Advertisement

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 November 2025
House 3
News, Top Stories

Councillors briefed on progress in social housing provision

28 November 2025

