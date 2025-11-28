Slight decrease in North West homelessness figures

The number of homeless people in the North West has slightly decreased.

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 177 adults were without a home in the region at the end of October, down slightly on the September figure of 187.

Of those, 50 were in Donegal, down six from the previous month’s figures.

35 families have registered as homeless in the North West, unchanged from September, while the number of dependent children in need of accommodation is down four to 60.

Nationally, 16,766 people were registered as homeless in October, which is an increase of 152 on the previous month.