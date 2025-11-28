Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Western Development Commission welcomes updated National Development Transport Implementation Plan

The Western Development Commission welcomes the publication of the updated National Development Transport Implementation Plan and the clarity it brings to key transport investments across the West and the North West.

They say many of the projects highlighted align with long-standing WDC priorities, including improvements on the N15 in South Donegal, the TEN-T project and the Fintra Bridge scheme.

The WDC Policy Team will publish an initial insights paper assessing yesterday’s announcements in the context of their broader policy analysis and previous submissions.

Top Stories

Western-Development-Commission-8383
News

Western Development Commission welcomes updated National Development Transport Implementation Plan

28 November 2025
baby birth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s birth rate drops by 20% over the past 11 years

27 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday November 27th

27 November 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio

Dáil told of 55% increase in staple supermarket items

27 November 2025
Advertisement

