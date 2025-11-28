Western Development Commission welcomes updated National Development Transport Implementation Plan

The Western Development Commission welcomes the publication of the updated National Development Transport Implementation Plan and the clarity it brings to key transport investments across the West and the North West.

They say many of the projects highlighted align with long-standing WDC priorities, including improvements on the N15 in South Donegal, the TEN-T project and the Fintra Bridge scheme.

The WDC Policy Team will publish an initial insights paper assessing yesterday’s announcements in the context of their broader policy analysis and previous submissions.