Abolish Direct Provision calls for humanitarian amnesty for long-term residents

A group calling for the end of direct provision is welcoming efforts to reform the asylum system, but is stressing that a fair and transparent process is important.

Abolish Direct Provision Ireland say what is necessary now is for humanitarian justice for the people already living, working and contributing to Irish society.

The group has launched a national Amnesty Campaign, demanding humanitarian amnesty for around 1,500 members, many of whom have lived in Ireland for years, whose children have grown up here, who are self-sufficient and ready to integrate fully.

David Ola, a communications strategist by profession, is an international protection applicant living in Donegal.

He says there is huge potential among the people in the system:

