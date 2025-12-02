Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal and Derry students explore John Hume’s legacy at EU Programme

Schools across Donegal and Derry are participating in the European Parliament Ambassador Schools programme, aimed at teaching students about European parliamentary democracy and civic engagement.

The three-day event, held at the Guildhall in Derry includes workshops on disinformation, democratic participation, peacebuilding, and student-led presentations.

This years theme is “Peacebuilding and Reconciliationin Northern Ireland and the Legacy of John Hume”.

Students from schools including Errigal College, Letterkenny and St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar, will also take part in guided tours, cultural activities, and a youth panel discussion with experts and political figures.

Stephen Clark, Director of the European Parliament Liaison Offices, says it’s the first time the initiative has taken place on the island of Ireland:

