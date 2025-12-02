Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigating weekend hit and run incident in Letterkenny

Gardai are investigating a hit and run incident in Letterkenny on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7.30, a collision occurred between a white Audi and a silver Toyota Vitz at the roundabout on the Kilmacrennan Road. Both cars were travelling from Letterkenny and exiting the roundabout to travel towards Kilmacrennan.

Gardai say no injuries were reported, and the driver of the Toyota did not remain at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage from the area is asked to contact gardai.

Advertisement

