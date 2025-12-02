Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, December 2nd

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, December 2nd:

Top Stories

liscooley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for improved road safety at Liscooley crossroads

2 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, December 2nd

2 December 2025
Gritter
News

Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

2 December 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DCB legislation given Government approval

2 December 2025
