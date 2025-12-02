Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

New DCB legislation given Government approval

Amendments to the Defective Concrete Block bill has received government approval and is set to be debated in the Dail this evening.

However Deputy Charles Ward says he and other TDs only received a copy of the amendments at 10 o’clock this morning.

The changes seek to improve flexibility in the case of semi-detached houses and side-by-side builds in limited cases.

Deputy Ward says more time should have been afforded to Dáil members to properly examine the effects these changes will have for affected homeowners:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News

Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

2 December 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DCB legislation given Government approval

2 December 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Malin Head records top wind speeds for month of November

2 December 2025
Dump 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of historic dumps in Donegal have been submitted for EPA certification

2 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News

Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

2 December 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DCB legislation given Government approval

2 December 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Malin Head records top wind speeds for month of November

2 December 2025
Dump 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of historic dumps in Donegal have been submitted for EPA certification

2 December 2025
ATU Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU allocated €10.5 million for enhancement projects across all campuses

2 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube