New DCB legislation given Government approval

Amendments to the Defective Concrete Block bill has received government approval and is set to be debated in the Dail this evening.

However Deputy Charles Ward says he and other TDs only received a copy of the amendments at 10 o’clock this morning.

The changes seek to improve flexibility in the case of semi-detached houses and side-by-side builds in limited cases.

Deputy Ward says more time should have been afforded to Dáil members to properly examine the effects these changes will have for affected homeowners: