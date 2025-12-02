Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear of of a customs crackdown on tobacco at Dublin Airport and there details of over 20 old landfills left in limbo in Donegal despite risk of leaking toxic waste into waterways:

We have the latest Community Garda Information before a chat with James Anthony McGinley who is being honoured by the Donegal Dublin Business Network:

There’s Donegal reaction to a trial that will see some frontline Gardai issued tazers, we have news of a recall of Brazilian beef in Europe, we ask why most people are getting bad nutritional advice of Tiktok and there is news on an Ardara School seeking Deis status:

Top Stories

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show

2 December 2025
ramelton road
News

Dash cam footage being sought from the Letterkenny – Ramelton Road last night

2 December 2025
Jack Chambers Dail
News

Chambers says crucial infrastructure projects must be fast-tracked

2 December 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Fresh call for witnesses into Buncrana assault

2 December 2025
Advertisement

