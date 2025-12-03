Dates and venues for Donegal’s Allianz National League Fixtures confirmed

Donegal’s opening fixture in the 2026 Allianz National Football League Division 1 will be against Dublin in Croke Park on January 24th at 5pm.

Jim McGuinness’ side will then welcome All-Ireland Champions Kerry to Ballyshannon on February 1st – that game will throw in at half 1.

Following a free week, Round 3 will see Donegal play Mayo at O’Donnell Park on February 15th and that will be followed by an away game in Armagh on the 22nd.

Galway will visit Fr. Tierney Park on March 1st in Round 5, Round 6 is a trip to Dr. Hyde Park to face Roscommon on March 15th, while the final league game will be in Clones against Ulster rivals Monaghan on March 22nd.

Tyrone begin their Division 2 campaign against Kildare in Omagh on January 24th, while Derry’s first game in Division 2 will be on the same day against Meath in Croke Park before Donegal’s clash with Dublin.

The Donegal hurlers will start life in Division 3 of the National Hurling League with a trip to Omagh to face Tyrone on January 25th at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Caolan Ward has stepped away from the inter-county scene after a decade involved with Donegal’s senior footballers.

The St. Eunan’s clubman won four Ulster Senior Football Championships during his time representing his county.