Evening News time to change as Highland Radio announces a new schedule for 2026

Highland Radio Unveils Fresh Primetime Schedule for 2026
New Drivetime Show Launches 5 January
Highland Radio is kicking off 2026 with an exciting new primetime lineup set to launch on Monday, 5 January. The refreshed schedule brings a mix of new faces, new times, and the same trusted local voices listeners know and love.
From 6.30am to 9am, The Naughty Alarm Clock with Lee Gooch continues to get the North West up and moving in its usual spot.
At 9am, Greg Hughes takes to the airwaves with The Greg Hughes Show—Kickstart your mid-morning with The Greg Hughes Show, which runs from 9am to 11am, as the team continues to lead the news agenda in the North West and cover the issues and topics that matter to you.
John Breslin on Around the Northwest continues to brings you a selection of Irish classics and all your favourite nostalgia hits, interspersed with interesting chat and John’s unique sense of humour between 11am & 1pm.
The 1pm News remains a key part of the day, followed by Jivetime with David James from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, keeping afternoons lively and upbeat with the best in country & classics.
The biggest change arrives at 3.30pm, when Highland Radio launches a brand-new Drivetime Show hosted by Danny O’Carroll, well-known from Mrs Brown’s Boys, alongside Áine Sweeney. The duo will guide listeners home until 5.30pm, offering a fresh mix of personality and music.
The 5.30pm News leads into The Power Hour with Ivan Boreland from 6pm, rounding off the revised primetime lineup.
Speaking about the changes, Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn said:
“This new schedule reflects where our listeners are today and what they’re looking for at key moments of the day. Highland Radio has been part of people’s daily lives for more than 35 years, and that connection means a lot to us. These changes are about moving with our audience so we can stay by their side for the next 35 years and beyond. Bringing in Danny and Áine for a brand-new Drivetime show adds something completely fresh, and adjusting our existing shows gives each programme the space it needs to shine. It’s an exciting step for the station, and we’re looking forward to starting the new year with renewed energy.”
Highland Radio’s updated schedule goes live on 5 January 2026, marking the start of a vibrant new chapter for the station.