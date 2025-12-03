Evening News time to change as Highland Radio announces a new schedule for 2026

The time of Highland Radio’s Main Evening News is to change.

As part of a new schedule which launches on Monday January 5th, the Evening News moves to 5.30pm.

The new schedule will see a revamped Greg Hughes Show on air from 9am to 11am, followed by ‘Around the Northwest’ with John Breslin from 11am to 1pm.

David James will be on air at the earlier time of 1.30 until 3pm, followed by a new Drivetime show with Danny O’Carroll from Mrs Brown’s Boys, alongside Áine Sweeney.

Highland’s CEO Sean Quinn says it’s the right time for change………..

**********************

Full details –