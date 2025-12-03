Man arrested in connection with Lifford attempted murder

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Lifford at the start of the year.

On January 20th, Charles Dooher and his father were attacked in their home on Conneyburrow Road.

As a result, Charles, who is in his 20s, was airlifted to a hospital in Belfast and required surgery to repair his skull.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Monday and detained at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been released, and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.