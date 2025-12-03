New Infrastructure Plan is launched by government

It’s going to be much harder for people to object to new development projects under the Government’s new infrastructure plan.

The Coalition has unveiled its new plan to cut red tape for decisions around projects like housing developments and roads.

The new plan will outline who is allowed to take a judicial review and it’s also going to be more expensive.

Sean O’Driscoll is a member of the Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce which is behind the document.

He’s described it as a ”radical plan” which will ‘ruffle feathers’……………