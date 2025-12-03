Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We get reaction to the sad news that Daniel Doherty Bakery in Moville is to close, we hear how protection of the Donegal Tweed brand is edging closer and there’s news of changes to crossings in Ballybofey and Stranorlar:

Sean Quinn announces major changes to Highland Radio’s day time schedule and we get analysis of the peace talks on the war in Ukraine: 

We learn about the Swilly Seals swimming club as it approaches 40 years in existence, Deputy Charles Ward comments on the process of introducing amendments to Defective Concrete Block redress legislation and there is news of a Donegal Toy Appeal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News

38 patients awaiting beds this morning at LUH

3 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating possible gunshots in Omagh

3 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

3 December 2025
carndonagh courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Doherty calls for rural court services to be protected

3 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News

38 patients awaiting beds this morning at LUH

3 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating possible gunshots in Omagh

3 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

3 December 2025
carndonagh courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Doherty calls for rural court services to be protected

3 December 2025
Daniel Doherty
Top Stories, Audio, News

Closure of the Daniel Doherty bakery will be devastating for Moville – Farren

3 December 2025
New Schedule
News, Top Stories

Evening News time to change as Highland Radio announces a new schedule for 2026

3 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube