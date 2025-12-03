Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



We get reaction to the sad news that Daniel Doherty Bakery in Moville is to close, we hear how protection of the Donegal Tweed brand is edging closer and there’s news of changes to crossings in Ballybofey and Stranorlar:

Sean Quinn announces major changes to Highland Radio’s day time schedule and we get analysis of the peace talks on the war in Ukraine:

We learn about the Swilly Seals swimming club as it approaches 40 years in existence, Deputy Charles Ward comments on the process of introducing amendments to Defective Concrete Block redress legislation and there is news of a Donegal Toy Appeal: