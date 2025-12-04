Cope confident the Donegal to Dublin air service will continue

A Donegal TD says confirmation of €700,000 to cover operational costs at Donegal Airport will be vital in ensuring the Donegal Dublin air service continues.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says with the Public Service Obligation which supports the Dublin link due for renewal in the coming weeks, top quality safety and security are paramount.

He’s confident the PSO will be renewed…………….

Statement in full –

Pat the Cope Gallagher TD has today welcomed Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien’s

announcement of €700,000 allocation for Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn.

Pat the Cope said the funding is a vital investment in the northwest region and a strong

recognition of the essential role Donegal Airport plays in delivering connectivity, supporting

employment, and underpinning the local economy.

“This €700,000 allocation for Donegal Airport is extremely welcome and much-needed

support for one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in our county,” the TD

said.

“Carrickfinn provides a lifeline for communities, businesses, and visitors. This funding

ensures the airport can continue to provide essential services such as air traffic control, fire

services, and security—services critical to the safe and efficient running of the airport.”

Deputy Gallagher highlighted the airport’s strong and growing economic impact, noting that

Donegal Airport directly employs 29 people, supports 169 indirect jobs, and contributes €86

million in outputs and €39 million in GVA to the region. Passenger numbers also continue to

rise, with 50,530 passengers recorded in 2024, increasing to 51,729 by the end of November

2025.

Deputy Gallagher emphasised that the Donegal–Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO)

route is fundamental to the county, not only because it links Donegal with the capital but

because the journey is just 55 minutes by air—a crucial connection for a county

geographically distant from Dublin.

Currently, scheduled flights operate to Dublin on a year-round basis. The Dublin service

operates twice daily under the Government’s Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme and is

operated by Emerald Airlines under the Aer Lingus Regional brand. The service is, above all,

regarded as a lifeline for essential social services such as health and education.

Pat the Cope also welcomed the strong performance of the airport’s additional routes.

Loganair’s summer schedule operates with three flights weekly, rising to four between July

and August for the peak season. Importantly, the route continues through the winter, with

flights every Friday and Sunday, enabling weekend trips and ensuring vital year-round

connectivity for Donegal.

The current PSO contract expires at the end of February 2026, and addressing this, Deputy

Gallagher said:

“I understand that tenders have been invited, and I would strongly hope that early in the new

year the contract will be awarded to ensure there is no disruption whatsoever to this vital air

link. As someone who commutes weekly to Dáil Éireann using this service, I know first-hand

just how essential this connection is for Donegal. It is crucial for healthcare access,

business, education, and for tourism. A seamless transition in 2026 and continuity well

beyond is absolutely vital.”

Pat the Cope also welcomed the Government’s commitment to developing a new Regional

Airports Programme 2026–2030, ensuring continued support for regional connectivity in the

years ahead.

“Carrickfinn Airport has long punched above its weight. With sustained Government backing

and an uninterrupted PSO service, Donegal Airport will continue to be a driver of opportunity,

investment, and growth for our region.”