Cope confident the Donegal to Dublin air service will continue

A Donegal TD says confirmation of €700,000 to cover operational costs at Donegal Airport will be vital in ensuring the Donegal Dublin air service continues.
Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says with the Public Service Obligation which supports the Dublin link due for renewal in the coming weeks, top quality safety and security are paramount.
He’s confident the PSO will be renewed…………….
Statement in full –
Pat the Cope Gallagher TD has today welcomed Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien’s
announcement of €700,000 allocation for Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn.
Pat the Cope said the funding is a vital investment in the northwest region and a strong
recognition of the essential role Donegal Airport plays in delivering connectivity, supporting
employment, and underpinning the local economy.
“This €700,000 allocation for Donegal Airport is extremely welcome and much-needed
support for one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in our county,” the TD
said.
“Carrickfinn provides a lifeline for communities, businesses, and visitors. This funding
ensures the airport can continue to provide essential services such as air traffic control, fire
services, and security—services critical to the safe and efficient running of the airport.”
Deputy Gallagher highlighted the airport’s strong and growing economic impact, noting that
Donegal Airport directly employs 29 people, supports 169 indirect jobs, and contributes €86
million in outputs and €39 million in GVA to the region. Passenger numbers also continue to
rise, with 50,530 passengers recorded in 2024, increasing to 51,729 by the end of November
2025.
Deputy Gallagher emphasised that the Donegal–Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO)
route is fundamental to the county, not only because it links Donegal with the capital but
because the journey is just 55 minutes by air—a crucial connection for a county
geographically distant from Dublin.
Currently, scheduled flights operate to Dublin on a year-round basis. The Dublin service
operates twice daily under the Government’s Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme and is
operated by Emerald Airlines under the Aer Lingus Regional brand. The service is, above all,
regarded as a lifeline for essential social services such as health and education.
Pat the Cope also welcomed the strong performance of the airport’s additional routes.
Loganair’s summer schedule operates with three flights weekly, rising to four between July
and August for the peak season. Importantly, the route continues through the winter, with
flights every Friday and Sunday, enabling weekend trips and ensuring vital year-round
connectivity for Donegal.
The current PSO contract expires at the end of February 2026, and addressing this, Deputy
Gallagher said:
“I understand that tenders have been invited, and I would strongly hope that early in the new
year the contract will be awarded to ensure there is no disruption whatsoever to this vital air
link. As someone who commutes weekly to Dáil Éireann using this service, I know first-hand
just how essential this connection is for Donegal. It is crucial for healthcare access,
business, education, and for tourism. A seamless transition in 2026 and continuity well
beyond is absolutely vital.”
Pat the Cope also welcomed the Government’s commitment to developing a new Regional
Airports Programme 2026–2030, ensuring continued support for regional connectivity in the
years ahead.
“Carrickfinn Airport has long punched above its weight. With sustained Government backing
and an uninterrupted PSO service, Donegal Airport will continue to be a driver of opportunity,
investment, and growth for our region.”