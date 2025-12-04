Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Donegal GAA launch new jersey – Sean Patton, Brian McIntyre & Gerard Gilmore

Donegal GAA and O’Neill’s have launched the new Donegal jersey for 2026 with the footballers and the hurlers set to be kitted out in a retro style top.

Ciaran Moore, Shane O’Donnell, Shaun Patton and Eoin McHugh along with hurlers Brian McIntyre and Gerard Gilmore were among those who attended the event at Michael Murphy Sports.

Sean and Brian having been telling Highland’s John Breslin about the pride of pulling on a Donegal jersey…

Gerard Gilmore has had another brilliant year for county and club and the hurler from Setanta is impressed with the new jersey for next season…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council approves 2026 Budget with 0% Commercial Rate increase

4 December 2025
Gritter
News

Gritting Update: More Donegal routes to be treated from 7pm

4 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 4th

4 December 2025
594977180_1158355836475668_5128512114476073372_n
News, Top Stories

DSDC urges visitors to use cemetery bins properly to keep graves tidy and respectful

4 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council approves 2026 Budget with 0% Commercial Rate increase

4 December 2025
Gritter
News

Gritting Update: More Donegal routes to be treated from 7pm

4 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 4th

4 December 2025
594977180_1158355836475668_5128512114476073372_n
News, Top Stories

DSDC urges visitors to use cemetery bins properly to keep graves tidy and respectful

4 December 2025
Liquid Therapy - Donegal
News

Donegal Charities Awarded €40,000 to Strengthen Community Services

4 December 2025
Western-Development-Commission-8383
News

Western Investment Fund hits 50th MedTech investment

4 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube