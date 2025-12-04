Donegal GAA launch new jersey – Sean Patton, Brian McIntyre & Gerard Gilmore

Donegal GAA and O’Neill’s have launched the new Donegal jersey for 2026 with the footballers and the hurlers set to be kitted out in a retro style top.

Ciaran Moore, Shane O’Donnell, Shaun Patton and Eoin McHugh along with hurlers Brian McIntyre and Gerard Gilmore were among those who attended the event at Michael Murphy Sports.

Sean and Brian having been telling Highland’s John Breslin about the pride of pulling on a Donegal jersey…

Gerard Gilmore has had another brilliant year for county and club and the hurler from Setanta is impressed with the new jersey for next season…