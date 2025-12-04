Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal linked projects secure €210,000 under national anti-racism fund

€210,000 has been awarded to three projects that include Donegal under the Ireland Against Racism Fund 2025.

In total, €1.5 million is being shared among 37 projects across Ireland.

€100,000 is going to the Seas Suas project by the Manorhamilton Innovation and Development CLG. This will be run in Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

The Yellow Flag Programme by the Irish Traveller Movement is to receive €100,000, for Donegal and 13 other counties.

Finally, the Inishowen Development Partnership is set to receive €10,000 for the Inishowen Standing Together Against Racism project.

Diversity hands
News

Donegal linked projects secure €210,000 under national anti-racism fund

4 December 2025
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste accuses SF of hypocrisy in debate on student fees

4 December 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Some files in the case of Edward Gallagher are ready to be submitted to the PPS

4 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2025
Advertisement

