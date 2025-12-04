Donegal linked projects secure €210,000 under national anti-racism fund

€210,000 has been awarded to three projects that include Donegal under the Ireland Against Racism Fund 2025.

In total, €1.5 million is being shared among 37 projects across Ireland.

€100,000 is going to the Seas Suas project by the Manorhamilton Innovation and Development CLG. This will be run in Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

The Yellow Flag Programme by the Irish Traveller Movement is to receive €100,000, for Donegal and 13 other counties.

Finally, the Inishowen Development Partnership is set to receive €10,000 for the Inishowen Standing Together Against Racism project.