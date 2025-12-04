Horse-Racing: Donegal treble in Dundalk

There was a treble of wins for Donegal jockeys in Dundalk yesterday.

Firstly, Luke McAteer was on board “Fox In Flight” for David Marnane in the 3:20 race – that horse went to post at 2/5.

Then, in the 4:25 race at the same venue, Irish Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle rode JP O’Brien’s “Greek Mythology” to victory at a price of 10/3.

Patrick McGettigan put the icing on top the in 5:55 race as the Ballyare youngster was on board “Walhaan” for Ciaran Murphy which went to post at 9/1.

A Donegal treble on those 3 would have given odds of 57/1.