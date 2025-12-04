Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We chat to Brenden Byrne of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association following an industry meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD at which a framework was agreed to support the industry. The Letterkenny Chamber’s Toni Forrester appeals to the council to resist raising business rates by the proposed 5%:

A business owner in Donegal Town calls for more garda resources due to an increase in shoplifting and crime, investment in a new public realm for Strabane has been agreed and a survey shows that young people are far more likely to be exposed to extreme views online compared to real life:

Cancer Campaigner Roseena Toner encourages people to give blood and the gift of lie, we hear about the Haven Building at the Donegal Women’s Centre, there’s calls for the old Barracks in Portnoo to be brought into public use and there’s an update from Lifford on efforts to pass the council’s budget:

Diversity hands
News

Donegal linked projects secure €210,000 under national anti-racism fund

4 December 2025
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste accuses SF of hypocrisy in debate on student fees

4 December 2025
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

Some files in the case of Edward Gallagher are ready to be submitted to the PPS

4 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 December 2025
