Some files in the case of Edward Gallagher are ready to be submitted to the PPS

Some of the files in the case against a Catholic priest facing sex offences are ready to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, Derry Magistrate’s Court heard today.

Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford County Donegal had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025 and 7 further offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 this year as well as charges of possessing indecent images of children.

At today’s sitting the court was told that the files in relation to charges of making indecent images of children, distribution of those images, inciting children under 16 to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child that were said to have occurred on April 17 this year were ready to go to the PPS.

Gallagher’s defence solicitor Derwin Harvey told the court that in the case involving charges of possessing indecent images and possessing an extreme pornographic image the police had all the relevant images and were awaiting categorisation.

In the final charge involving sexual communication with a child the solicitor said the files will be ready to go to the PPS within months.

Gallagher was further remanded in custody to appear again on December 18.