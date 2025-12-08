Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

€4.6 million funding for apprenticeship courses for engineering and construction students to be piloted at Donegal ATU

Atlantic Technological University and Vodafone Ireland have successfully secured €4.6 million in funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility Digital Fund to develop digital technologies for new online and on campus apprenticeship courses for engineering and construction students.

The initiative will be piloted at the Donegal campus.

The fund will be used to develop Extended Reality (XR) labs powered by a private 5G standalone network and on-campus edge computing delivered by Vodafone Ireland.

The initiative will be piloted at ATU Donegal, where students will gain access to immersive virtual and augmented reality environments that replicate physical labs and workshops.

This funding will allow students to learn in new and flexible ways, combining classroom teaching with remote and virtual training, making education more accessible, especially for people living in rural areas or those balancing work, study and apprenticeship programmes.

Specifically, the new training tools will include:

  • Virtual construction labs where students can practice building using digital models
  • Immersive learning platforms that simulate real building and construction environments
  • 3D video streaming to help students learn technical skills through realistic simulations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

595132607_1180732254239847_6902907158070220167_n
News

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana over the weekend

8 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2025
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for action on beds in the face of an ageing population

8 December 2025
Obit Template (7)
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

8 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

595132607_1180732254239847_6902907158070220167_n
News

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana over the weekend

8 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2025
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for action on beds in the face of an ageing population

8 December 2025
Obit Template (7)
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

8 December 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister does not rule out public inquiry into Creeslough

8 December 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

32 patients waiting on hospital trolleys in LUH

8 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube