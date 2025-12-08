Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí at the scene of three-vehicle collision near Killygordon

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision near Killgordon this morning.

The collision involving three vehicles occurred on the N15 at Kiltown shortly after 7:30am.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

595132607_1180732254239847_6902907158070220167_n
News

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana over the weekend

8 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2025
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for action on beds in the face of an ageing population

8 December 2025
Obit Template (7)
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

8 December 2025
Advertisement

