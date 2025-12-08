Gardaí at the scene of three-vehicle collision near Killygordon

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision near Killgordon this morning.
The collision involving three vehicles occurred on the N15 at Kiltown shortly after 7:30am.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
