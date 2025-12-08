Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Michael McBride debate the passing of DCC’s budget, commercial rates and active travel. We hear from a meeting between Donna Harper and the Justice Minister focusing on a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy:

Pharmacist Tom Murray discusses changes in the new year for some people who use blister packs, a defense analyst discusses the future threats to Ireland following foreign drone activity during a visit to Ireland by the Ukraine President and we are live from Bridgend for a joint launch by Police and Gardai of there Christmas road safety message:

We get an update on the work to be carried out at An Grianán Theatre during its 6 week closure, there details of a study on workplace bullying and David James joins Greg for our first 1000 euro giveaway from Highland’s Car and Cash Christmas draw:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2025
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for action on beds in the face of an ageing population

8 December 2025
Obit Template (7)
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

8 December 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister does not rule out public inquiry into Creeslough

8 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2025
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for action on beds in the face of an ageing population

8 December 2025
Obit Template (7)
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI and Gardaí launch joint festive road safety appeal in Bridgend

8 December 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister does not rule out public inquiry into Creeslough

8 December 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

32 patients waiting on hospital trolleys in LUH

8 December 2025
windy
News, Top Stories

Orange wind warning issued for Donegal as Storm Bram approaches

8 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube