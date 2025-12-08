Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Michael McBride debate the passing of DCC’s budget, commercial rates and active travel. We hear from a meeting between Donna Harper and the Justice Minister focusing on a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy:

Pharmacist Tom Murray discusses changes in the new year for some people who use blister packs, a defense analyst discusses the future threats to Ireland following foreign drone activity during a visit to Ireland by the Ukraine President and we are live from Bridgend for a joint launch by Police and Gardai of there Christmas road safety message:

We get an update on the work to be carried out at An Grianán Theatre during its 6 week closure, there details of a study on workplace bullying and David James joins Greg for our first 1000 euro giveaway from Highland’s Car and Cash Christmas draw: